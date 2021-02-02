SVB Leerink Boosts Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Price Target to $560.00

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its price objective boosted by SVB Leerink from $525.00 to $560.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $522.47.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $515.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a twelve month low of $250.21 and a twelve month high of $532.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.30 billion, a PE ratio of 42.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $487.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $454.91.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total transaction of $6,696,780.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,485,089.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 287,808.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,954,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 1,954,221 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,915,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $845,722,000 after buying an additional 48,950 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,892,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $835,668,000 after buying an additional 37,545 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,731,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $806,407,000 after buying an additional 116,353 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,584,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $699,475,000 after buying an additional 56,087 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

