Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) Hits New 1-Year High at $18.00

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.00 and last traded at $18.00, with a volume of 515 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.70.

Several research firms recently commented on SVCBY. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) in a report on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.71 and a 200 day moving average of $13.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, produces, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and paper products worldwide. The company offers wood products to the home improvement and building materials sectors, including machined softwood, carcassing, MDF, decking, and sheet materials for builders' merchants and DIY retailers; and various wood products, industrial components, standard wood products, and raw materials, as well as logistic, warehouse, and IT solutions for the wood industry.

