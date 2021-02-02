SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) Shares Acquired by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,291,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,181 shares during the quarter. SVMK comprises about 1.1% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 0.91% of SVMK worth $32,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SVMK during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVMK during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SVMK during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Spectrum Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SVMK by 22.3% during the third quarter. Spectrum Equity Management Inc. now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of SVMK by 491.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SVMK stock opened at $25.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.56 and a beta of 1.39. SVMK Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.31.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $95.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.13 million. SVMK had a negative net margin of 26.35% and a negative return on equity of 29.97%. SVMK’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that SVMK Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SVMK shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of SVMK in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. SVMK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.88.

In other news, insider Lora D. Blum sold 1,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $26,837.34. Also, President Thomas E. Hale sold 13,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $288,827.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 502,735 shares of company stock worth $13,074,483. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they research and serve in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys approximately 190 countries and territories.

