SwissBorg (CHSB) Tops 1-Day Volume of $8.53 Million

SwissBorg (CURRENCY:CHSB) traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 2nd. SwissBorg has a market cap of $629.73 million and approximately $8.53 million worth of SwissBorg was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SwissBorg has traded up 74.5% against the U.S. dollar. One SwissBorg token can currently be bought for $0.67 or 0.00001834 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SwissBorg alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00065217 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $302.79 or 0.00824615 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006039 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00046345 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,698.29 or 0.04625159 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00035008 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00019792 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002724 BTC.

SwissBorg Token Profile

SwissBorg (CHSB) is a token. It launched on November 1st, 2017. SwissBorg’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 935,357,877 tokens. SwissBorg’s official message board is swissborg.com/blog . SwissBorg’s official website is swissborg.com . SwissBorg’s official Twitter account is @swissborg and its Facebook page is accessible here

SwissBorg Token Trading

SwissBorg can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwissBorg directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwissBorg should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SwissBorg using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SwissBorg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SwissBorg and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.