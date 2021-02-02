Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) shares rose 5.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.32 and last traded at $18.91. Approximately 3,904,717 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,967,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.86.

SWCH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Switch in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Switch from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Switch currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.23.

The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 145.47 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.20.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Switch had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $128.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Switch, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rob Roy sold 89,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $1,444,833.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 765,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,316,122.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 19,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $315,984.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,184,719 shares in the company, valued at $36,069,710.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 253,996 shares of company stock worth $4,023,592 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Switch by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Switch by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Switch by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Switch by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Switch by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 180,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.47% of the company’s stock.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the internet.

