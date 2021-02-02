Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Short Interest Update

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000,000 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the December 31st total of 9,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

SYF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. JMP Securities upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.22.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $164,989.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 28,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 4,191 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 87,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $1,203,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 21,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 299,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,825,000 after purchasing an additional 36,921 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYF stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,392,584. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.43 and its 200-day moving average is $29.06. The company has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $40.69.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

