SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 892,900 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the December 31st total of 721,900 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 425,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

In other news, insider Peter Larocque sold 3,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total transaction of $296,390.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,572.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total value of $685,216.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,581.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,376 shares of company stock worth $1,911,722 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 19,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 7,990 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its position in SYNNEX by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in SYNNEX by 1,167.8% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 19,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 8,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNX. TheStreet downgraded SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Loop Capital dropped their price target on SYNNEX from $170.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on SYNNEX from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SYNNEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.56.

Shares of NYSE SNX traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.43. The stock had a trading volume of 984 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,583. SYNNEX has a fifty-two week low of $21.25 and a fifty-two week high of $91.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.90. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.83 by $1.38. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that SYNNEX will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.85%.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

