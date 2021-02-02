Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC decreased its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,541 shares during the period. Synopsys comprises 2.0% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Grandfield & Dodd LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Synopsys worth $26,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 568.2% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 631,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,048,000 after acquiring an additional 536,678 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,939,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,363,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $505,757,000 after purchasing an additional 424,781 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,794,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,965,000 after purchasing an additional 315,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $575,565,000 after acquiring an additional 305,000 shares during the period. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Shares of Synopsys stock traded up $5.82 on Tuesday, reaching $269.39. 18,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,377. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.90 and a 1-year high of $280.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $258.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion, a PE ratio of 61.87, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.86.

In other news, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $2,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,156,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 2,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.12, for a total transaction of $521,439.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,374.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,463 shares of company stock worth $6,413,503. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.