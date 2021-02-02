T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,757 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $20,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,730,280 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,828,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,809 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 83.1% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 7,690,801 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $879,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490,401 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,446,467 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $737,218,000 after purchasing an additional 370,320 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 68.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,498,547 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $514,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,690 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,933,743 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $449,863,000 after purchasing an additional 436,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS opened at $128.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.39 billion, a PE ratio of 41.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $63.50 and a one year high of $135.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.28.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $19.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.52.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $1,320,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,660,835.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

