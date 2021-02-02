T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 160,716 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 8,404 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $21,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 7,690,801 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $879,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490,401 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 143.7% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,220,992 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $368,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,418 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,498,547 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $514,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,690 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,730,280 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,828,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,723,283 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $425,795,000 after acquiring an additional 756,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $124.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Oppenheimer raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.52.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $128.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $159.39 billion, a PE ratio of 41.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.50 and a 52-week high of $135.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.28.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.49. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $19.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $1,320,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,660,835.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

