TaaS Market Cap Hits $6.81 Million (TAAS)

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. One TaaS token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.84 or 0.00008035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TaaS has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. TaaS has a total market capitalization of $6.81 million and approximately $758.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00066306 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $289.00 or 0.00829347 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006095 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00048627 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,644.69 or 0.04719842 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00036204 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00014963 BTC.

TaaS Profile

TaaS is a token. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. TaaS’s official website is taas.fund . TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund

Buying and Selling TaaS

TaaS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TaaS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TaaS using one of the exchanges listed above.

