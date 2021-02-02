Tael Achieves Market Cap of $5.54 Million (WABI)

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Tael has a market cap of $5.54 million and approximately $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tael coin can now be purchased for about $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $34.91, $18.11, $7.20 and $45.75. During the last seven days, Tael has traded down 24.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tael alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00065489 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $300.19 or 0.00831275 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005950 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00046917 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,691.47 or 0.04683942 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00034759 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00019817 BTC.

Tael Coin Profile

Tael is a coin. It launched on December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken . Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Tael Coin Trading

Tael can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.96, $4.92, $5.22, $34.91, $10.00, $62.56, $7.20, $119.16, $45.75, $18.11, $24.72 and $6.32. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tael should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tael using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tael Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tael and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.