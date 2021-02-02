Taisho Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) shares rose 5.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.90 and last traded at $16.90. Approximately 568 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 9,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.96.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Taisho Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.69 and its 200 day moving average is $15.81.

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) drugs and prescription pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Self-Medication Operation Group and Prescription Pharmaceutical Operation Group segments.

