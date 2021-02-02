Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) is USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s 8th Largest Position

USA Financial Portformulas Corp decreased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,819 shares during the period. Take-Two Interactive Software makes up approximately 1.9% of USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $2,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,847,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,747,000 after acquiring an additional 173,328 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,604,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,048,000 after acquiring an additional 24,462 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,019,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,472,000 after acquiring an additional 8,754 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 987,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,203,000 after acquiring an additional 107,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 44.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 846,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,794,000 after purchasing an additional 259,597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

TTWO stock traded up $3.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $204.14. 13,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,194,377. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.65, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.50. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.00 and a 1 year high of $211.44.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.03. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The business had revenue of $957.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total value of $36,626.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,867,843.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TTWO. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.93.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

Read More: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.