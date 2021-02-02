Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments decreased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,469 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned 0.14% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $32,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 80.1% in the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 18,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 8,046 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 16.3% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 11.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,564,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total transaction of $36,626.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,867,843.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $200.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $202.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.50. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.00 and a 1-year high of $211.44. The company has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a PE ratio of 48.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.03. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $957.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

TTWO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $234.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $196.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.93.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

