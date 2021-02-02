Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) PT Raised to $220.00 at Truist

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its target price upped by research analysts at Truist from $175.00 to $220.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $234.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.43.

Shares of TTWO traded up $2.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $203.90. The stock had a trading volume of 22,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,377. The firm has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.41, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12 month low of $100.00 and a 12 month high of $211.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $202.30 and a 200 day moving average of $175.50.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.03. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The firm had revenue of $957.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total value of $36,626.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,867,843.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank Trust grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

