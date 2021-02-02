TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Short Interest Up 21.6% in January

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,860,000 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the December 31st total of 11,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TAL. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,272,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,617,000 after buying an additional 7,450,639 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,722,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,161,106,000 after buying an additional 2,651,781 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,330,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,933,000 after buying an additional 1,682,129 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the 4th quarter worth $115,986,000. Finally, Genesis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,339,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,283,000 after buying an additional 525,046 shares during the period.

TAL traded up $3.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.98. 134,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,517,066. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.30. TAL Education Group has a 52-week low of $45.15 and a 52-week high of $84.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a PE ratio of 1,532.31, a PEG ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.11.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. TAL Education Group had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 0.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that TAL Education Group will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Benchmark dropped their target price on TAL Education Group from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on TAL Education Group from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut TAL Education Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. TAL Education Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.19.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

