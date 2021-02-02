TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Trading 6% Higher

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)’s stock price traded up 6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $81.48 and last traded at $81.17. 5,690,092 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 4,573,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of TAL Education Group from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of TAL Education Group from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TAL Education Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.19.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,623.72, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.11.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. TAL Education Group had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 1.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that TAL Education Group will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAL. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 18.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,272,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,617,000 after buying an additional 7,450,639 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,722,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,161,106,000 after buying an additional 2,651,781 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 9.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,330,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,129 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the fourth quarter worth $115,986,000. Finally, Genesis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,339,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,283,000 after purchasing an additional 525,046 shares during the last quarter.

TAL Education Group Company Profile (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

