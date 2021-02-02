TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Trading 6% Higher

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)’s stock price traded up 6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $81.48 and last traded at $81.17. 5,690,092 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 4,573,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.60.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of TAL Education Group from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of TAL Education Group from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TAL Education Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.19.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,623.72, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.11.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAL. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 18.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,272,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,617,000 after buying an additional 7,450,639 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,722,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,161,106,000 after buying an additional 2,651,781 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 9.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,330,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,129 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the fourth quarter worth $115,986,000. Finally, Genesis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,339,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,283,000 after purchasing an additional 525,046 shares during the last quarter.
TAL Education Group Company Profile (NYSE:TAL)
TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.
Further Reading: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?
Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.