Tanfield Group PLC (TAN.L) (LON:TAN) Shares Gap Down to $2.35

Tanfield Group PLC (TAN.L) (LON:TAN)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.35, but opened at $2.22. Tanfield Group PLC (TAN.L) shares last traded at $2.12, with a volume of 40,604 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2.44 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83.

About Tanfield Group PLC (TAN.L) (LON:TAN)

Tanfield Group PLC operates as an investment company. The company, through its 49% interest in Snorkel International Holdings LLC, produces self-propelled, towable, and push-around aerial lifts, including diesel and electric scissor lifts, mast lifts, telescopic boom lifts, and articulating booms. Tanfield Group PLC, through its 5.76% interest in Smith Electric Vehicles Corp., designs and produces electric commercial vehicles for short haul urban fleets.

Further Reading: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Tanfield Group PLC (TAN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanfield Group PLC (TAN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.