Tanzanian Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) Trading Down 14.6%

Tanzanian Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX) dropped 14.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.75 and last traded at $0.76. Approximately 6,678,454 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 6,577,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.
The company has a market cap of $149.37 million, a P/E ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.63.
Tanzanian Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Tanzanian Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX)
Tanzanian Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania; the Kigosi project situated within the Kigosi-Miyabi and Ushirombo greenstone belts in northwestern Tanzania; and the Itetemia gold project located to the southwest of Mwanza in Northern Tanzania.
Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners
Receive News & Ratings for Tanzanian Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanzanian Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.