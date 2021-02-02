Tanzanian Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) Trading Down 14.6%

Tanzanian Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX) dropped 14.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.75 and last traded at $0.76. Approximately 6,678,454 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 6,577,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

The company has a market cap of $149.37 million, a P/E ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.63.

Get Tanzanian Gold alerts:

Tanzanian Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guild Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tanzanian Gold by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its stake in shares of Tanzanian Gold by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 221,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 107,500 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Tanzanian Gold by 227.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 39,720 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tanzanian Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tanzanian Gold by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 84,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tanzanian Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX)

Tanzanian Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania; the Kigosi project situated within the Kigosi-Miyabi and Ushirombo greenstone belts in northwestern Tanzania; and the Itetemia gold project located to the southwest of Mwanza in Northern Tanzania.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Tanzanian Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanzanian Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.