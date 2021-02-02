Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) is American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

American Trust Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,087 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. Target comprises approximately 4.7% of American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $7,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 154.7% during the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 328,437 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,703,000 after purchasing an additional 928,437 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,124,852 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $375,104,000 after purchasing an additional 434,052 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $74,218,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 27.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,484,512 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $233,692,000 after purchasing an additional 321,139 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 204.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 470,142 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $73,943,000 after purchasing an additional 315,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $3.75 on Tuesday, reaching $187.32. 18,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,245,084. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $90.17 and a 12 month high of $199.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.38. The company has a market cap of $93.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.57%.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.71.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

