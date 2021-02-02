Tate & Lyle plc (TATE.L) (LON:TATE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Tate & Lyle plc (TATE.L) (LON:TATE) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 713.75 ($9.33).

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle plc (TATE.L) in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tate & Lyle plc (TATE.L) in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 700 ($9.15) price objective for the company.

Shares of TATE opened at GBX 720 ($9.41) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.92, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of £3.37 billion and a PE ratio of 13.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 671.63 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 664.71. Tate & Lyle plc has a twelve month low of GBX 493.83 ($6.45) and a twelve month high of GBX 811.40 ($10.60).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th were paid a GBX 8.80 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. Tate & Lyle plc (TATE.L)’s payout ratio is presently 56.93%.

Tate & Lyle plc (TATE.L) Company Profile

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

