Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Sold by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 875,381 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 130,467 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 0.67% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $22,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMHC. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,343,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $199,536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976,829 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 579.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 504,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,413,000 after purchasing an additional 430,482 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,049,000. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,041,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 821,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,975,000 after purchasing an additional 142,864 shares in the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Several research firms have commented on TMHC. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

NYSE TMHC opened at $26.94 on Tuesday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $31.10. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.15.

In other news, CFO C. David Cone sold 34,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,024,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,328,890. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $1,432,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,377,389.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,553 shares of company stock valued at $2,942,610. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.