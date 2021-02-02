Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 765,000 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the December 31st total of 624,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 67.7 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TWODF. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Taylor Wimpey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Taylor Wimpey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Taylor Wimpey stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.08. 1,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645. Taylor Wimpey has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $3.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.80.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, such as one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

