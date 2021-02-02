TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,870,000 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the December 31st total of 2,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCF opened at $39.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. TCF Financial has a 1 year low of $16.96 and a 1 year high of $45.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 10.11%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TCF Financial will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.74%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCF. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in TCF Financial by 24.8% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,664,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,330,000 after buying an additional 1,126,756 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 8.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,460,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,831,000 after purchasing an additional 332,170 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in shares of TCF Financial in the third quarter worth about $5,821,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 482,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,874,000 after purchasing an additional 246,227 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 16.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,752,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,944,000 after purchasing an additional 244,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on TCF Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut TCF Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

