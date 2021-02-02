TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Short Interest Update

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the December 31st total of 2,940,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

In related news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $610,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,202.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mario Calastri sold 11,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $1,151,808.00. Insiders sold a total of 204,988 shares of company stock valued at $23,022,100 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,724,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 37.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,197,003 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $116,648,000 after purchasing an additional 329,259 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 483.9% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 360,992 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,283,000 after purchasing an additional 299,169 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,180,764 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,776,990,000 after purchasing an additional 253,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 112.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 450,581 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $54,552,000 after purchasing an additional 238,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TEL. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.62.

Shares of TEL opened at $124.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion, a PE ratio of -172.96, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. TE Connectivity has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $131.97.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

