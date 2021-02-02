Teck Resources (TECK.B) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Teck Resources (TSE: TECK.B) in the last few weeks:

1/22/2021 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Eight Capital to C$35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$23.50 to C$28.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$19.00 to C$19.50.

1/12/2021 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$33.00.

1/8/2021 – Teck Resources was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$25.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$22.00.

1/6/2021 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$22.00 to C$28.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/17/2020 – Teck Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$20.50 to C$19.00.

12/16/2020 – Teck Resources had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$25.00 price target on the stock.

12/16/2020 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$30.00.

12/8/2020 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from C$19.00 to C$26.00.

TECK.B stock traded down C$0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$23.59. 1,551,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,038,536. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$24.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$19.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69. Teck Resources Ltd has a twelve month low of C$8.15 and a twelve month high of C$27.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

