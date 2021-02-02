Telecom Argentina (OTCMKTS:TCMFF) Trading Down 3.8%

Telecom Argentina S.A. (OTCMKTS:TCMFF) traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.25. 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.38.

About Telecom Argentina (OTCMKTS:TCMFF)

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as traffic and interconnection resource, dedicated Internet access, video signals transportation in standard and high definitions, audio and video streaming, dedicated links, backhaul links for mobile operators, Internet protocol virtual private network, and data center hosting/housing services; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services.

