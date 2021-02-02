Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) versus RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) Head-To-Head Review

Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) and RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Telecom Italia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.3% of RigNet shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of RigNet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Telecom Italia and RigNet, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telecom Italia 0 0 0 0 N/A RigNet 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares Telecom Italia and RigNet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telecom Italia N/A N/A N/A RigNet -16.51% -200.81% -18.67%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Telecom Italia and RigNet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telecom Italia $20.13 billion 0.50 $1.03 billion N/A N/A RigNet $242.93 million 0.71 -$19.16 million N/A N/A

Telecom Italia has higher revenue and earnings than RigNet.

Risk & Volatility

Telecom Italia has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RigNet has a beta of 2.55, suggesting that its stock price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Telecom Italia beats RigNet on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telecom Italia

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets. The company also manages and develops a portfolio of regulated and unregulated wholesale services for fixed-line and mobile telecommunications operators; provision of infrastructure for housing radio transmission equipment of mobile telephone networks; and development, engineering, construction, and operation of network infrastructures, information technology (IT), real estate properties, and plant engineering. In addition, it is involved in customer care, operating credit support, loyalty, and retention activities; and staff functions and other support activities. Further, the company offers products and services for IT sector. The company has a strategic partnership with Google. Telecom Italia S.p.A. was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

About RigNet

RigNet, Inc., a technology company, provides customized communications services, applications, and cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Managed Communications Services, Applications and Internet-of-Things (Apps & IoT), and Systems Integration. The Managed Communications Services segment provides remote communication, telephony, and technology services for offshore and onshore drilling rigs and production facilities, support vessels, and other remote sites. This segment also sells communications equipment; and provides installation and maintenance services. The Apps & IoT segment offers applications over-the-top of the network layer, including Software as a Service offerings, such as a real-time machine learning and artificial intelligence data platform; Cyphre encryption; cybersecurity services; edge computing solution services that assist customers with collecting and standardizing the complex data produced by edge devices; applications for safety and workforce productivity; and other value-added services. This segment also provides private machine-to-machine IoT data networks, including supervisory control and data acquisition. The Systems Integration segment engages in the design, consulting, engineering, project management, procurement, testing, installation, commissioning, and maintenance of telecommunications systems. This segment also provides monitoring and maintenance for fire and gas detection systems; and programmable logic controller and automation control systems. RigNet, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

