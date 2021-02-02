Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHF) Short Interest Down 19.7% in January

Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 195,200 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the December 31st total of 243,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,952.0 days.
Shares of TLGHF remained flat at $$44.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Telenet Group has a 12-month low of $36.87 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.39.
About Telenet Group
Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?
Receive News & Ratings for Telenet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.