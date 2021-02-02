Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHF) Short Interest Down 19.7% in January

Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 195,200 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the December 31st total of 243,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,952.0 days.

Shares of TLGHF remained flat at $$44.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Telenet Group has a 12-month low of $36.87 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.39.

About Telenet Group

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers basic video services, including basic cable television services; enhanced video services, including premium sports and film channels, a range of extended thematic channels, and a selection of films and broadcast contents; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

