Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) Short Interest Up 24.1% in January

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 636,400 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the December 31st total of 512,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,272.8 days.

TELNF remained flat at $$17.40 during trading on Tuesday. 6 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,700. Telenor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $18.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.64.

Get Telenor ASA alerts:

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Telenor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.