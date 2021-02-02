Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TELNY. HSBC upgraded shares of Telenor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telenor ASA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of Telenor ASA stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.38. 40,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,362. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.64. Telenor ASA has a 1-year low of $12.61 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

