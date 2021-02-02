Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) Short Interest Up 27.8% in January

Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 384,500 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the December 31st total of 300,900 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Teligent stock. Silverback Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Silverback Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Teligent as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 28.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TLGT stock opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average is $1.07. Teligent has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $6.46.

Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 30th. The company reported ($2.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.61).

Teligent, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company offers generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms.

