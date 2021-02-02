Teloscoin (TELOS) Achieves Market Cap of $1.40 Million

Teloscoin (CURRENCY:TELOS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 2nd. During the last seven days, Teloscoin has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. One Teloscoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Teloscoin has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and $2,089.00 worth of Teloscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Teloscoin

Teloscoin uses the hashing algorithm. Teloscoin’s total supply is 167,400,184 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,399,821 tokens. The Reddit community for Teloscoin is /r/TelosCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Teloscoin’s official Twitter account is @teloscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcendece combines an open-source, decentralized blockchain with existing services like AmiCloud and the indieGO-Appstore. All of them accept the Transcendence Network Token called Telos. The longterm plan is to move the cloud-storage and cloud-computing aspects of the closed source software to the open-source blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Teloscoin

Teloscoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Teloscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Teloscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Teloscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

