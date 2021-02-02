TEMCO (TEMCO) Trading 4.7% Lower Over Last Week

TEMCO (CURRENCY:TEMCO) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. One TEMCO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TEMCO has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. TEMCO has a total market cap of $4.55 million and approximately $754,455.00 worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00047851 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.38 or 0.00145332 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00067020 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.04 or 0.00259770 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00065408 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00037747 BTC.

About TEMCO

TEMCO was first traded on September 12th, 2018. TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,266,853,928 coins. The official message board for TEMCO is medium.com/temcolabs . The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here . TEMCO’s official website is www.temco.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TEMCO combines innovative technologies – smart contracts, blockchain, and big data. Data is uploaded to the blockchain using smart contracts and then migrated to big data. This design enables businesses to maximize the use of valuable information. TEMCO tokens and incentive points are rewarded to users when they participate in the community. To motivate users, it gives more TEMCO tokens and incentive points to monthly top reviewers, highly rated businesses, and community-voted feedback writers. Users can spend the tokens in the TEMCO marketplace. “

Buying and Selling TEMCO

TEMCO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEMCO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TEMCO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TEMCO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

