Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) Declares $0.01 Monthly Dividend

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0141 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th.

Shares of NYSE:GIM remained flat at $$5.61 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 649,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,970. Templeton Global Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $6.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.39.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 112,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.38 per share, with a total value of $602,635.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 4,499,254 shares of company stock worth $24,842,538. 6.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

