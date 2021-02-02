Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.26-0.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $510-515 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $521.03 million.Tenable also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.26-0.30 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on TENB. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Tenable from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Tenable from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenable from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Tenable from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.92.

Shares of Tenable stock traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.79. 987,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,780. Tenable has a 52-week low of $16.28 and a 52-week high of $58.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.99 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.20 and a 200-day moving average of $40.08.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $1,566,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,246,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,386,482.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.87, for a total value of $5,387,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 111,811 shares in the company, valued at $6,023,258.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 296,219 shares of company stock worth $13,747,987. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

