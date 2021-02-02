Tendies Reaches Market Cap of $965,237.86 (TEND)

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Tendies has a total market cap of $965,237.86 and $90.57 million worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tendies token can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000356 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tendies has traded up 59.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00047822 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.01 or 0.00141765 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00066518 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.74 or 0.00249410 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00063241 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00037079 BTC.

About Tendies

Tendies’ total supply is 7,926,474 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,526,474 tokens. Tendies’ official website is tendies.dev

Tendies Token Trading

Tendies can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tendies should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tendies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

