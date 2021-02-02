Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Short Interest Down 17.3% in January

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 249,600 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the December 31st total of 301,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE:TNC opened at $68.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.92. Tennant has a 52 week low of $46.64 and a 52 week high of $85.31. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18.

In other news, CEO Chris Killingstad sold 3,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $285,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,923,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David S. Wichmann sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.63, for a total value of $118,352.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,001.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,696 shares of company stock valued at $3,315,562 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNC. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tennant by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Tennant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Tennant by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Tennant by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tennant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tennant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

