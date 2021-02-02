TERA Price Up 27.7% Over Last 7 Days (TERA)

TERA (CURRENCY:TERA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. In the last week, TERA has traded 27.7% higher against the dollar. TERA has a total market cap of $4.02 million and approximately $569,518.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TERA coin can currently be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002738 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00047359 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.74 or 0.00138675 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00065585 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.74 or 0.00245250 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00061887 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00036289 BTC.

TERA Profile

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. TERA’s official website is terafoundation.org . TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TERA is actually a new re-invention of the blockchain protocol, which allowed to create a fully decentralized and high-performance blockchain platform for the development of DApps in JavaScript. In this case, the blockchain has a built-in cryptocurrency Tera, transactions on the network are free, and all DApps are stored inside the blockchain. “

