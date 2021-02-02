TerraCredit (CREDIT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $105,037.00

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. In the last week, TerraCredit has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. One TerraCredit coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraCredit has a total market capitalization of $152,984.65 and approximately $105,037.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 73.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TerraCredit Coin Profile

TerraCredit (CRYPTO:CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. TerraCredit’s official website is terra-credit.com. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TerraCredit

TerraCredit can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraCredit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraCredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

