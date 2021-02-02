TerraCredit Price Tops $0.0018 (CREDIT)

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 2nd. One TerraCredit coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. TerraCredit has a market cap of $170,359.18 and $92,028.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TerraCredit has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 65.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About TerraCredit

TerraCredit (CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. TerraCredit’s official website is terra-credit.com. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TerraCredit

TerraCredit can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraCredit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraCredit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

