TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.75.

TRSSF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Clarus Securities initiated coverage on shares of TerrAscend in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$13.50 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of TerrAscend in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of TerrAscend from $11.75 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Beacon Securities raised their price objective on shares of TerrAscend to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

TRSSF opened at $12.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.94. TerrAscend has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $14.90.

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company provides physician consultations, patient education, and support programs. It also produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles, as well as operates retail dispensaries in California and Pennsylvania.

