TerraUSD (UST) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $55.31 Million

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One TerraUSD coin can currently be purchased for $1.03 or 0.00002835 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TerraUSD has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. TerraUSD has a market capitalization of $267.85 million and approximately $55.31 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00007604 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006651 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000191 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000043 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000289 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded up 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000229 BTC.

About TerraUSD

TerraUSD is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 260,609,470 coins. TerraUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TerraUSD Coin Trading

TerraUSD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

