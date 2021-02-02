Terril Brothers Inc. Lowers Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Terril Brothers Inc. lowered its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 437,083 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,351 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for about 6.8% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $25,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. S&CO Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $390,000. First American Trust FSB boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 11,047 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 5,096.9% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 195,456 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $11,483,000 after buying an additional 191,695 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 78,744 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after buying an additional 4,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 30,883 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $54.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.84. The stock has a market cap of $224.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.84.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

