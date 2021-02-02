Tesco PLC (TSCO.L) (LON:TSCO) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $224.32

Tesco PLC (TSCO.L) (LON:TSCO)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $224.32 and traded as high as $244.30. Tesco PLC (TSCO.L) shares last traded at $243.40, with a volume of 23,033,954 shares changing hands.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco PLC (TSCO.L) in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.79) price objective on shares of Tesco PLC (TSCO.L) in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesco PLC (TSCO.L) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 281.57 ($3.68).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 236.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 224.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £23.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.54.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 50.93 ($0.67) per share. This is a positive change from Tesco PLC (TSCO.L)’s previous dividend of $3.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 15th. Tesco PLC (TSCO.L)’s dividend payout ratio is 88.50%.

Tesco PLC (TSCO.L) Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company operates through convenience and hypermarket store formats, as well as engages in the wholesale business. It also provides retail banking and insurance services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

