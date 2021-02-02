Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) CEO Richard K. Templeton Sells 109,584 Shares

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 109,584 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total transaction of $18,634,759.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,468,982.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $172.46 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $93.09 and a one year high of $175.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. The firm has a market cap of $158.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.68.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TXN. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Cascend Securities raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.70.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 3,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 9,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.