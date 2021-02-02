Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) is Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s 3rd Largest Position

Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 5.0% of Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $14,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 98.2% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 67.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $2.32 on Tuesday, hitting $174.78. 200,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,005,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.68. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $93.09 and a 52 week high of $175.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 77.86%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TXN. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.70.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $610,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,328.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $4,033,476.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,626,050.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 279,475 shares of company stock valued at $46,774,194 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

