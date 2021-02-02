Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Sets New 52-Week High at $175.69

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $175.69 and last traded at $173.24, with a volume of 32103 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $172.46.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. 140166 boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Summit Insights raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.68.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

In related news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 109,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total transaction of $18,634,759.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,468,982.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $18,689,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 579,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,199,071.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 279,475 shares of company stock valued at $46,774,194. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 67.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

