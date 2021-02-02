Tfo Tdc LLC Has $2.70 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Tfo Tdc LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 59.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,280 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Tfo Tdc LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Tfo Tdc LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $65.62 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.65 and a 12-month high of $67.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.96.

